Topplistorna: The Weeknd dubbel etta

Foto: Amy Harris

The Weeknd dominerar på topplistorna – den här veckan ligger han etta på både singel- och albumlistan. Med nya albumet "After hours" petar han ned Dree Lows "Flawless 2" till andraplatsen.

1. (Ny) The Weeknd: "After hours"

2. (1) Dree Low: "Flawless 2"

3. (6) ZE: "10 steg före"

4. (5) Billie Eilish: "When we all fall asleep, where do we go?"

5. (7) Veronica Maggio: "Fiender är tråkigt"

6. (6) Dree Low: "Flawless"

7. (9) Hov1: "Vindar på mars"

8. (8) Hov1: "Montague"

9. (4) Asme: "Blodigt"

10. (Ny) Lucifer: "Lucifer III"

11. (11) Lewis Capaldi: "Divinely uninspired to a hellish extent"

12. (12) Molly Sandén: "Det bästa kanske inte hänt än"

13. (10) Justin Bieber: "Changes"

14. (13) Post Malone: "Hollywood's bleeding"

15. (14) Roddy Ricch: "Please excuse me for being antisocial"

16. (15) Avicii: "Tim"

17. (16) Einár: "Första klass"

18. (19) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"

19. (17) Harry Styles: "Fine line"

20. (22) Doja Cat: "Hot pink"

Singlar:

1. (3) The Weeknd: "Blinding lights"

2. (1) Victor Leksell: "Svag"

3. (5) Miss Li: "Komplicerad"

4. (2) Dree Low & Owen: "Dip dip"

5. (8) Einár: "Frank Lucas"

6. (6) Dotter: "Bulletproof"

7. (Ny) The Weeknd: "In your eyes"

8. (4) The Mamas: "Move"

9. (7) Victor Leksell: "Fantasi - Spotify studio recordings"

10. (9) Anis Don Demina: "Vem e som oss"

11. (22) Saint Jhn: "Roses (Manbek remix)"

12. (Ny) Tove Lo: "I'm coming (Spotify studio recordings)"

13. (13) Miss Li: "Lev nu dö sen"

14. (15) Darin: "En säng av rosor"

15. (14) Tones and I: "Dance monkey"

16. (20) Powfu: "Death bed (feat. Beabadoobee)"

17. (16) Roddy Ricch: "The box"

18. (10) Jireel feat. Estraden: "För evigt"

19. (19) Myra Granberg: "Tills mitt hjärta går under"

20. (11) Hanna Ferm: "Brave"

Källa: GLF