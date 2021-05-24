Jens Olander: 80 skäl att hylla Dylan

Bob Dylan inför spelning i Stockholm 1966. Foto: Olle Lindeborg/TT

Detta är en personligt skriven text i Blekinge Läns Tidning. Åsikter som uttrycks är skribentens egna.

Om man har alldeles för få tecken på sig för att ange 80 skäl för att hylla Dylan, 80? Då blir det typ: My own version of you, All along the watchtower, hela Blood on the tracks, Tonight I’ll be staying here with you, The Lonesome death of Hattie Carroll.

If not for you, Don’t think twice, Forever young, Hurricane, hela Oh Mercy, In the summertime, With God on our side, I threw it all away, Not dark yet, Spanish is the loving tongue, hela Bringing it all back home, It ain’t me, babe, I shall be released, One more cup of coffee, Slow train.

It’s alright, Ma (I’m only bleeding), Mississippi, hela Blonde on Blonde, I feel a change comin’ on, Murder most foul, Blind Willie McTell, Masters of war, Pay in blood, Born in time, hela Highway 61 Revisited, I don’t believe you (She acts like we never have met) ...