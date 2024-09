Sätt Karlshamnslaget på avbytarbänken

Some of the wind turbines which make up part of one of the world world's biggest offshore wind farms operated by Dong Enegry is seen in the North Sea, 19 miles (30 kilometers) west of Denmark's Jutland peninsula, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2009. Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik, flipped a switch Thursday to start 91 wind turbines in the North Sea,which operator Dong Energy says has a production capacity of 209 megawatts, enough to power 200,000 homes. Denmark, a pioneer in wind energy, has six other offshore wind farms. (AP Photo/Jasper Carlberg/POLFOTO) **DENMARK OUT** Foto: CALBERG JASPER