Topplistorna: Grande krossar motståndet

Album:

1. (Ny) Ariana Grande: "Thank u, next"

2. (1) Ant Wan: "Wow"

3. (2) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"

4. (3) ZE: "Sverige vet"

5. (Ny) Adaam, D50. Jamkid & Einár: "Grindar"

6. (4) Billie Eilish: "Don't smile at me"

7. (8) Avicii: "Avici (01)"

8. (7) Molly Sandén: "Större"

9. (6) Fricky: "Aqua Aura"

10. (5) Post Malone: "Beerbongs & Bentleys"

11. (9) Ed Sheeran: "Divide"

12. (10) The Chainsmokers: "Sick boy"

13. (12) Hov1: "Hov1"

14. (18) Avicii: "True: Avicii by Avicii"

15. (17) Felix Sandman: "Emotions"

16. (13) XXXTentacion: "17"

17. (14) Odz: "Zubbkultur"

18. (15) XXXTentacion: "?"

19. (20) Håkan Hellström: "Illusioner"

20. (16) 6ix9ine: "Dummy boy"

Singlar:

1. (5) Einár: "Katten i trakten"

2 (3) Ariana Grande: "7 rings"

3 (1) Billie Eilish: "Bury a friend"

4 (2) Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: "Shallow"

5 (4) Ant Wan: "Kall"

6. (Ny) Ariana Grande: "Break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored"

7. (7) Panic at the Disco: "High hopes"

8 (6) Post Malone: "Wow"

9. (8) Victor Leksell: "Allt för mig"

10. (18) Marshmello & Bastille: "Happier"

11. (9) Sam Smith & Normani: "Dancing with a stranger"

12. (10) Post Malone & Swae Lee: "Sunflower"

13. (11) Ava Max: "Sweet but psycho"

14. (12) Jireel featuring K27: "Alla mina"

15. (16) Smith & Tell featuring Swedish Jam Factory: "Forgive me friend"

16. (Ny) K27: "Kan dom inte se"

17. (14) Dean Lewis: "Be alright"

18. (13) Halsey: "Without me"

19. (Ny) The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer: "Who do you love"

20. (21) Lady Gaga: "Always remember us this way"

Källa: GLF