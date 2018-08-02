Behemoth klara för Sverigespelning

Det polska death metal-bandet Behemoth kommer till Stockholm för ett stopp på sin turné Ecclesia Diabolica. Med sig tar de banden At the Gates och Wolves in the Throne Room. Behemoth släpper sitt nästa studioalbum, â??I loved you at your darkest" den femte oktober.(TT)
Det polska death metal-bandet Behemoth kommer till Stockholm för ett stopp på sin turné Ecclesia Diabolica. Med sig tar de banden At the Gates och Wolves in the Throne Room.
Behemoth släpper sitt nästa studioalbum, â??I loved you at your darkest" den femte oktober.
Den 26 januari intar turnén Annexet i Stockholm, för att sedan fortsätta vidare mot Finland.